A normal drive to work or around town can quickly turn into a dangerous situation, and it can happen to anyone.
Several handguns have been booked into evidence, and a suspect is behind bars, after a road rage incident in North Spokane.
It happened on Saturday in a Hillyard neighborhood, when the suspect started chasing a car and later pointed a gun at the victim.
The suspect, 25-year-old Jose Corrales, was booked into jail after a search warrant let to numerous firearms found at his home. The one described in the assault was a black handgun, but officers also found seven long guns, four hunting-style rifles, two semi-automatic rifles and a shot gun.
The victim stopped to confront Corrales, and found that he had a handgun sitting in his lap. Authorities say he racked the gun, then pointed it through the door at the victim.
Officers were able to locate and arrest Corrales the next day in Spokane Valley. He has been booked into jail on charges of pointing a firearm at another person.
Officers say Corrales made statements that he was going to have a shootout with law enforcement.
Due to public safety risk, the long guns were taken for safekeeping and are going to be held until Corrales has a hearing with a judge.
When it comes to road rage drivers, the most important thing you can do is not respond.
Responding to Road Rage Drivers
Here is what you should do if you are being pursued or targeted by a road rage driver, according to AAA.com.
- Do not respond to the other driver. Avoid any escalation of conflict.
- Avoid eye contact with the aggressive driver or occupants.
- Be tolerant and forgiving. The aggressive driver may be having a really bad day and be looking for a way to vent anger.
- Be sure to allow enough room around your vehicle so that you can pull out or around if someone approaches your vehicle.
- Do not get out of your vehicle – it offers protection.
- If necessary, contact 911 for assistance. If necessary, drive to a busy public place where there are witnesses, such as a hospital or fire station. Once there, use your horn to attract others’ attention if needed.