Update, July 23, 2020, 8:20 p.m.:
CRESCENT BAR, Wash. - A Kennewick man was arrested after firing multiple gunshots from a semiautomatic pistol while walking along a Grant County golf course.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Jordan Kintner was arrested for aiming and firing a firearm at Crescent Bar on Thursday, July 23.
Kintner fired as many as 10 shots. He told deputies that he was upset because he had lost his job at a Quincy business.
Scores of law enforcement officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. Kintner was arrested without incident and nobody was hurt.
The incident prompted a mass notification from the Grant County Sheriff advising citizens to shelter inside their homes. The advisory was lifted about 45 minutes later.
Previous Coverage: Grant County authorities say a shooting suspect is in custody, and have canceled the shelter-in-place order for the Crescent Bar area.
No injuries were reported.
Previous coverage: GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking Crescent Bar residents to shelter indoors amid reports of an armed man and shots being fired.
The GCSO says near the end of the peninsula there is a man with a gun and shots have been fired. It is unknown if anyone is injured.
Authorities are en route.
