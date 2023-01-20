SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down by helicopter.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan Pierce was seen driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck erratically and at a high rate of speed southbound on North Nevada.
The officer caught up to Pierce at a red light at the intersection of North Nevada and East Wellesley, and attempted to pull him over, but Pierce sped off on East Wellesley.
With the assistance of a helicopter, SPD officers were able to track down Pierce on the 2200 block of West Fairview, where he abandoned his truck and attempted to flee on foot.
According to the court documents, officers arrested Pierce as he resisted "by attempting to pull his arms away from officers."
Officers could smell alcohol on his breath, and found bags filled with white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine. Officers also counted about $1,200 in cash in Pierce's wallet and an unfired .40 caliber bullet. They also found his license plate had been suspended.
Pierce faces charges of driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and resisting arrest, among others.
He made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday. His bond was set at $75,000, and his arraignment hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31.