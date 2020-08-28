VANTAGE, Wash. - A suspect in a fatal shooting at a Kittitas County fruit company has been found dead.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, an employee of the Auvil Fruit Company in the Vantage area was found shot and killed while working in the company's orchards.
A witness identified the shooter as another employee, 57-year-old Ismael Garcia. He was seen driving from the scene in a Auvile Fruit Company truck, which was later found abandoned in Grant County.
At approximately 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Garcia was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was found concealed in an orchard not far from where the truck was found abandoned in Grant County.
Kittitas County detectives arrived to investigate the scene.
