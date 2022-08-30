SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim's home wearing their clothes and jewelry.
According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and North Berridea Road in northwest Spokane County where multiple people outside said Lamere was the only person inside.
Deputies went to the upstairs bedroom and found the door locked. Eventually, after being told there was a chance of a firearm being inside, the door was forced open.
SCSO said after telling Lamere her rights, she told deputies she "climbed up the mountain to the castle and slept in the bedroom because a ghost told her to do so."
Deputies discovered Lamere was wearing the victim’s underwear, robe and jewelry. The jewelry, worth approximately $2,200.00, was returned to the victim, but she declined the return of her clothes.