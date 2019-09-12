Tyler Rambo
Kootenai County

The suspect from a Fourth-of-July shooting at Coeur d'Alene City Park is being booked into the Kootenai County Jail following two arrests in a 24-hour period.

Coeur d'Alene Police say Tyler Rambo was arrested Wednesday night on drug charges following a traffic stop, but later bonded out.

KHQ first reported that Thursday morning, a judge issued a warrant for Rambo's arrest in relation to the first shooting that occurred on the beach on July 4.

Rambo is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, according to Kootenai County Jail. It is currently unknown if or when Rambo will first appear in court.

The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

