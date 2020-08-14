HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a pedestrian hit-and-run incident that took place at a Hayden gas station late last year.
Friday, the KCSO took 43-year-old James Estes into custody. Estes had been a lead throughout the investigation, but the Sheriff's Office just recently was able to get a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.
The hit-and-run happened back on Dec. 9, 2019 just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Hico at Hayden Ave. and Ramsey Rd.
The victim, 61-year-old Stephen Walson, suffered significant injuries but survived and has since been recovering.
No witnesses were located at the scene, but video surveillance from Hico showed an SUV running over Walson before fleeing.
Deputies identified a possible suspect vehicle after tips from the public, and a search warrant was served with evidence being collected and sent to labs for testing. Upon receiving lab results, an arrest warrant for Estes was obtained.
Estes was arrested on that warrant with the help of members from the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force. The warrant had a bond set at $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.