SPOKANE, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide near a Spokane trail back in June.
Spokane Police says investigators recently developed and confirmed information that the suspect, 26-year-old Demetrius Cawthorne, was in a home in the 2700 block of E. Everett. The warrant and charges stemmed from a homicide hat took place in the 1600 block of E. South Riverton St. on June 12.
SPD officers, K9 and SWAT officers surrounded the home and made an announcement into the house, spotting someone in the house looking out the door almost immediately. Upon police explaining the situation further, Cawthorne came to the door in less than a minute and surrendered without incident.
Back on June 12, 48-year-old Taurus Ogletree's body was discovered on E. South Riverton near a Spokane River trail.
Police said Ogletree's death didn't appear to be natural, and the medical examiner later determined his cause of death was gunshot wounds with the manner listed as homicide.
Cawthorne is being held in the Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond.
