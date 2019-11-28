Update: Spokane Police located a shooting suspect Wednesday night, leading to a high-speed pursuit, crash and ultimately his arrest in northeast Spokane.
Wednesday just after 11 p.m., an SPD patrols sergeant spotted 29-year-old River Hewson driving a vehicle in the Hillyard area.
Hewson had been sought for a shooting earlier this week on Monday, Nov. 25, and was believed to still be armed. He also had two felony warrants.
When SPD attempted to contact Hewson, he immediately fled at a high rate of speed through northeast Spokane. He eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Addison St. and Euclid Ave, then was taken into custody without incident.
The collision caused significant damage to three parked vehicles, one SPD patrol vehicle and two residential fences. No injuries were reported.
Hewson is being booked for multiple charges from the shooting including first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. He will also face charges from the chase: eluding a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) while other charges are possible.
He is also being booked for his two felony warrants, including one from the DOC for escape from community custody and the other for theft of a motor vehicle.
SPD says Hewson is a nine-time convicted felon with a criminal history involving riot with a deadly weapon, assault and robbery.
The vehicle driven by Hewson was seized, with a search warrant pending to gain further evidence in relation to the shooting.
"SPD officers constantly evaluate their tactics when arresting subjects in order to balance the need for immediate apprehension with the inherent risks to public safety associated with arrest methods such as vehicle pursuits," a press release said. "In this instance the serious and violent nature of the charges, coupled with the continued threat Hewson posed to public safety, indicated immediate apprehension was in the best interest of community safety."
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - There is a heavy police presence in Northeast Spokane near east Euclid Avenue and north Addison Street.
Photos given to KHQ by witnesses show the suspect's car crashed into the sidewalk with the back-end smashed in and several Spokane Police squad cars in the area.
You're asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
