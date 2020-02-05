SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Tuesday night that left two people wounded.
Trey Galloway was taken to the Bonner County Jail at 1:42 Wednesday morning. He was picked up by officers on patrol in the Priest River area. Jail officials say he he’s being held on a fugitive charge at this time. They tell KHQ the extradition process to bring him back to Spokane is underway, but it’s unknown how long that could take.
Officers responded to an apartment complex around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon and found two shooting victims. One of those victims was critically wounded, but is now expected to survive. The condition of the other victim is unknown.
The motive of this shooting is not clear. SPD worked through the night, conducting search warrants and interviewing any witnesses. If you have information for officers but have not yet spoken with them, please call 509.456.2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.