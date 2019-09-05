A suspect who has been at large following a drive-by shooting near Shadle Park last month was located and arrested Wednesday in Oregon.
The incident took place on Aug. 20, when a minor collision turned road-rage incident escalated into the drive-by shooting in the area of Fairview Ave. and Ash St. The victim had a child in the car at the time of the shooting, but fortunately neither were struck.
Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives had limited info on the suspect initially, with the bumper of a green mustang being recovered at the scene, but through ongoing investigation were able to identify 27-year-old TImothy Krenke as the suspect.
The car driven by Krenke was eventually recovered in the Spokane area and following a search warrant, it was processed for evidence. The firearm has not yet been located.
Wednesday afternoon, Krenke was taken into custody in St. Helens, Ore. He was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of drive-by shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He will be extradited back to Spokane.
SPD says Krenke is a convicted felon and can't legally possess guns. He has a prior felony conviction of taking a motor vehicle without owner permission. He also has several misdemeanor or gross demeanor arrests out of Oregon (felon possessing weapon), Wyoming (drug possession) and Montana (domestic violence assault, assault and carrying concealed weapon).