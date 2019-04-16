Less than a day after his standoff with law enforcement in downtown Spokane, Jimmy Engleman was back in court Tuesday.
Engleman's court appearance mentioned his standoff with police from Monday night, but focused on his assault charges from last May. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was not yet charged with any crimes from Monday night's standoff at the Downtowner Motel.
Engleman faces 11 assault charges from last year's incident, which also involved a standoff with Spokane police.
Engleman is being held on an $80,000 bond. His next court appearance is on April 26.