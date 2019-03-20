KITTITAS COUNTY- The suspect in the deadly Kittitas County shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro from Ellensburg.
Law enforcement confirmed in a press conference that the Deputy killed in the line of duty Tuesday night was 42-year-old Ryan Thompson of the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
Another officer who was shot and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center has been identified as 22-year-old Benito Chavez of the Kittitas Police Department.
Del Toro was shot and later died at the hospital.
Ellensburg Police is taking over the investigation, and their Chief Ken Wade says they believe they know who the suspect is, but they had multiple aliases and are awaiting official identification from the medical examiner.
Donation accounts have been created at US Bank to help the families of Deputy Thompson and Officer Chavez. For more information on how to donate, click HERE.