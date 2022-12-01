SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) released the name and a picture of the suspect in a deadly shooting in the Sunset Hills area.
According to SPD, 33-year-old Mitchel Chandler is suspected of shooting and killing a person on the 2300 block of West 16th Ave. Officers found a body in the residence at about 2:30 p.m.
Chandler is 6'2" and 172 pounds. SPD said the picture of the suspect is about 3 years old.
An active search is underway in the Peaceful Valley area. SPD said the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Last updated: Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to stay away from the 2300 block of west 16th Ave due to an active shooting situation.
The area extends to Government Way and Sunset Highway. The suspect remains outstanding and armed, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
SPD Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys confirmed the incident was fatal, though no further details are not available at this time as police investigate and work to apprehend the suspect.
Last updated: Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) surrounded a church at the intersection of Government and Sunset on Thursday in connection to a shooting that took place on West 16th earlier that afternoon.
According to SPD Corporal Nick Briggs, the police scene at the intersection of Government and Sunset is connected to the shooting, although he said the suspect has yet to be located.
SPD could not confirm if the shooting resulted in any injuries.
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated as we learn more.