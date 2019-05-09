COLVILLE, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in an armed robbery at a Colville gas station.
The Colville Police Department developed probable cause that 23-year-old Jonathan Johnston committed the armed robbery at the Chevron gas station on Tuesday.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office.
He's described as a white man, 5'11" tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Any one with information on Johnston is asked to call the Colville Police Department through Stevens County Dispatch at (509)684-2555 or 911.