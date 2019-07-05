The suspect from an officer-involved shooting at Coeur d'Alene City Park is reported to be in critical condition by health officials Friday morning.
Kootenai Health has had Tyler Rambo listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.
Rambo is believed to be the suspect from the incident following the firework show in Coeur d'Alene Thursday night, when he allegedly fired a weapon in a crowd, fled the scene and then shot towards police when they gave chase. Police say he was shot multiple times by officers in City Park.
Friends of Rambo's say he was a recent graduate of Lake City High School. A Facebook page appearing to belong to Rambo also says he went to Lake City HS and lives in the Coeur d'Alene area.
Coeur d'Alene Police is holding a press conference regarding the shooting Friday at 2:30 p.m.