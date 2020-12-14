A suspect is in custody after reports of a shooting led police to a body and another person with a gunshot wound.
There were reports of someone being shot just after midnight on S Poplar St & W Pacific Ave in Spokane's Browne's Addition. When authorities arrived, that person was found dead at the scene.
A second person was found with a gunshot wound in the Browne's Addition area. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A white car with blood on it was found on W. Sunset Blvd. K-9 units were able to track a scent across the bridge into Spokane's West Central neighborhood, and a suspect was taken into custody.
Authorities tell KHQ this is all preliminary information and that the investigation is ongoing. They do not believe anyone involved is from the Spokane area.
This is a developing story.
