CHATTAROY, Wash. - One man has died and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Chattaroy.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 27000 block of N. Bear Lake Road at Wednesday night. An adult man was found on the floor bleeding.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman had called police and said she thought a family member had shot and killed the victim.
Major Crimes detectives were called to conduct and investigation and learned a car was missing from the scene and determined a family member was a person of interest.
They later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Trystn G. Higgins.
At about 8:45 a Spokane Police officer saw the stolen car and alerted additional officers. It was spotted near Sprague and Cowley and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Higgins, who faces murder charges, was taken to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed by detectives.
Investigators will remain at the scene as the investigation continues.