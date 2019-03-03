Update:
A suspect has been taken into custody after a man riding a horse was struck by a car.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, 22-year-old Cooper Wilson of Moses Lake was booked Saturday. Wilson was located after police received numerous calls from members of the public providing information.
Police say that within 15 minutes of their original post asking for the public's assistance identifying a suspect, Wilson was identified as the driver. By noon Saturday, he was in custody and the vehicle was recovered.
Wilson was booked on charges of felony hit and run, fail to summon assistance, 2nd degree driving with a suspended license and 2nd degree malicious mischief.
Previous Coverage:
A man riding his horse was struck by a driver on Frontage Road around 7 p.m. on Friday.
The man was seriously injured and his horse was killed in the crash after the driver struck them from behind, then continued to drive away.
While fleeing the scene, the driver crashed through a fence before getting on westbound I-90 and crashing through the fence again before headed back on North Frontage Road, traveling westbound.
A different driver nearby saw the victim and called for help.
Authorities believe the vehicle was heavily damaged. Large parts of the car were left at the scene. Authorities say the suspect was driving a light blue or silver early 2000’s model Ford Taurus.
The vehicle may have heavy front end damage.
Authorities ask that if you have any information on who was driving, or where the vehicle is, please call 509-762-1160, reference case number 19ML02719.