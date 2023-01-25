PINEHURST, Idaho - A shooting incident off of I-90 has closed traffic in both directions near mile post 45, according to Shoshone County Sheriff's Office(SCSO). Drivers in the area are asked to staff off the freeway at this time.
According to SCSO, the shooting occurred around noon on Wednesday while Idaho State Police (ISP) pursued a suspect eastbound on the I-90. ISP troopers did not fire at the suspect, and the pursuit ended when the suspect crashed.
No law enforcement was injured in the incident. The suspect suffered minor injuries due to the crash and has been taken into custody.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has been called in to investigate the incident as part of standard procedure in any shooting involving an officer.
The identity of the suspect has not been shared at this time. SCSO said the incident is still developing, and updates will be released as more information becomes available.