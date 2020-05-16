Suspect in custody after victim allegedly stabbed with scissors at Underhill Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect is in custody after an alleged stabbing at Underhill Park.
According to Spokane Police, officers arrived at the scene at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, in response to a reported fight that had escalated into a stabbing.
A victim reportedly received non-life-threatening injuries after the suspect pulled out a pair of scissors and assaulted them.
Officers arriving at the park saw one suspect take off running before eventually being taken into custody. He is believed to be a juvenile.
