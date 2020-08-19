SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A police pursuit that started in Spokane Valley ended in downtown Spokane following a successful PIT maneuver, with a woman being taken into custody.
According to Spokane Valley Police, they responded to a drug complaint call at a McDonald's parking lot.
Upon responding, deputies saw a woman preparing to shoot up, but she put the car in drive, took off and nearly struck the deputy. Another deputy trying to assist with the situation ended up getting into a crash with a civilian car.
The suspect continued fleeing and got onto I-90 where a slow-speed chase ensued. She exited off of Division and turned onto Browne from 2nd Ave. A deputy in pursuit then successfully attempted a PIT maneuver.
The suspect vehicle stopped and slid into a parked car. She was arrested on assault and eluding charges on top of a DUI investigation.
Deputies say a male passenger is unlikely to face any charges.
The crash involving a deputy and civilian is under investigation by Washington State Patrol. The civilian had minor injuries.
