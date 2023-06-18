KELLOG, Idaho. - Multiple people are dead and one suspect is in custody following a shooting near the 500 Block of Brown Avenue.
Right now it is unclear how many people have died.
Idaho State police is taking over the investigation.
NonStop Local KHQ has a crew on the way to gather more information.
Last Updated: June 18 at 8:35 p.m.
One suspect is in custody following a shooting near Silver Valley, according to Kellogg Police Chief, Paul Twidt.
Right now, there is no word if anyone has been injured or the magnitude of this shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.