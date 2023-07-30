SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is in custody after a Sunday house fire in north Spokane was deemed suspicious by investigators.
On July 30 just after 1 p.m., Spokane Fire Department received reports of a house fire on the 3900 block of north Nevada. Crews were on scene in minutes, with crews conducting a search for any victims while other firefighters began to attack the flames. Due to the quick response, the fire was contained to only one room in the house and was out in minutes after arrival.
All residents were safely evacuated, and firefighters were able to safely detain their three animals.
The SFD special investigation unit examined the scene and found the fire to be suspicious in nature. Spokane police took a suspect into custody for the incident.
No one was injured in the fire, but damages to the home totaled an estimated $50,000.