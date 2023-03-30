SPOKANE, Wash. – A man suspected in connection to a deadly stabbing in downtown Spokane last summer was arrested and brought before a judge this week.
Taylor Rogers, 30, faced a judge on Wednesday, after he was accused of murder for the stabbing of 46-year-old Jimmie Bailey. The Spokane County Jail record shows Rogers was booked into the jail on Tuesday.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of West Pacific Avenue and South State Street on June 11, 2022, for calls of a stabbing. Officers found the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
SPD detectives identified Rogers with surveillance video. They also discovered Rogers was arrested in Spokane Valley the same night, after the stabbing and before he had been identified, for DUI and domestic violence charges, according to a release from SPD.
While he was in jail for those unrelated charges, detectives established probable cause to arrest Rogers for Bailey's murder. After Rogers served his time in prison for prior criminal charges, he was booked into Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder.