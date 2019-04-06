HAYDEN, Idaho - The suspect in a February Hayden bar shooting pleaded not guilty to murder.
Scott White appeared at his arraignment Friday, April 5, to enter the plea. His trial date has been set for July.
White is facing a first degree murder charge after a shooting at the Tipsy Pine Bar in Hayden Sunday, February 24.
Michael "Topher" Christopher Clark, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the bar. Clark and his friend at the time, Nate Norman, became famous for smuggling marijuana from Canada into the United States. The 2014 film 'Kid Cannabis," is inspired by the events.
Norman and Clark were indicted on drug charges in 2003 and spent time in prison, according to the Associated Press.