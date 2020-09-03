SEATTLE - A man being investigated for the fatal shooting of an activist in a Portland pro-Trump caravan was killed after authorities attempted to arrest him.
According to The New York Times, law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation said the suspect, 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl, was killed during the confrontation in Lacey, Washington on Thursday, September 3.
Earlier in the day, Portland police issued an arrest warrant following a Vice News interview in which Reinoehl appeared to admit to the shooting.
Portland police had been investigating the shooting death of Aaron Danielson, a supporter of President Trump who clashed with protesters in downtown Portland during demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.
As reported by our news partners at The Spokesman-Review, Danielson was raised in Spokane before moving to Portland two decades ago.
