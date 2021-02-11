SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two suspects were arrested on Thursday after ramming a Police vehicle and one of the suspects is wanted for a prior shooting that happened in December of 2020.
On Thursday, the Spokane PACT team attempted to stop a vehicle driving through a gas station parking lot at Elgin and Francis. The vehicle was being driven by 33-year-old Sarah Beach and the passenger was 33-year-old Ryan Lovitt.
Upon initial contact from the Police vehicle, Beach put the car in reverse and rammed the Police car, causing traffic to stop. Beach fled the scene, but was stopped via PIT maneuver a couple blocks down the road.
Both Beach and Lovitt were taken into custody. Lovitt was booked into jail for 1st degree assault from a previous shooting and Beach was arrested for 2nd degree assault for ramming a Police vehicle, eluding, and possession of a controlled substance.
Spokane Police confirm with KHQ that Lovitt was wanted in association from a shooting that occurred in December of 2020. Police had probable cause for his arrest. His criminal history includes:
- 2 felony convictions for 2nd degree theft and 3rd assault.
- 6 misdemeanors for 3rd Theft (3 counts), Vehicle prowling and drivers license violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.