SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect arrested after a drive-by shooting in Spokane last night denies being involvement but stated he drank six beers before driving his vehicle, acknowledging he made a mistake.
On Sept. 6, Spokane Police responded to a shooting near South Stevens Road and West Railroad Alley.
When officers arrived no one was injured, but arrested the suspect, Paul O'Neill.
Spokane County has released an affidavit of facts that reveal the testimony of the victim and witnesses at the time the shooting occurred.
The victim testified that she was approached by a black Buick at the intersection of S. Stevens Road and W. Railroad Alley. The driver of the vehicle got out with a firearm in his hand.
As O'Neill began yelling at the victim and waving a weapon in the air, he loaded the gun and shot a round at her.
She revealed that she took photos of him "racking the slide of the firearm."
There were two witnesses that were there when the incident occurred. They revealed that when O'Neill got out of the vehicle he suddenly became irate.
A witness also said that O'Neill began accusing the group of stealing his firearm, even though it was in his hand. O'Neill then pointed the firearm at the victim and fired one round. As the witnesses ran away they heard another round go off.
One officer on scene described his interaction with O'Neill at the time of the shooting.
As the officer approached O'Neill he noticed signs of impairment. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and clothes, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and looked flushed.
O'Neill denies being involved in the shooting. But while in questioning, he stated that he drank six beers at a bar in North Spokane before driving downtown. He acknowledged that he was driving while intoxicated and "made a mistake."
He has been booked into Spokane County Jail for assault, drive-by shooting and driving while intoxicated.
O'Neill will be making his first appearance Thursday afternoon.