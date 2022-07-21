SPOKANE, Wash. — Missoula police arrested the person they believe shot and killed another person near State St. and Pacific Ave. in Downtown Spokane on Sunday.
Officers arrested Wesley Goings on Thursday, July 21, and booked him into jail on charges of second-degree murder. SPD Major Crimes detectives reportedly established probable cause to arrest Goings for murder in addition to unlawfully possessing a firearm and felony assault.
Spokane Police officers were called out to the location just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, following an altercation that ended in two people getting shot and injured. First responders tried to revive one of the victims using life-saving efforts but failed. The second victim went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Goings will be extradition back to Washington state to face a judge in Spokane County later this summer.