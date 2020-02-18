SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash and blowing a .272 on a breath test in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, the victim reported the driver of a silver Audi hit their car in the 12100 block of E. Sprague Avenue.
The suspect, who was later identified as 28-year-old Matthew Bagwell, appeared to be out of it and only gave an expired insurance card to the victim before leaving the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Corporal Todd Miller was able to track down an address for Bagwell, but no one answered the door. Miller also called a possible phone number for Bagwell and eventually Bagwell answered to say he didn't know anything about the crash but agreed to meet Miller in the parking lot of the Albertsons on 32nd Avenue.
However, according to the Sheriff's Office, Bagwell didn't show up. Instead, Miller called him again and Bagwell said he wasn't at the location before hanging up. Miller noted Bagwell seemed lethargic and slow while talking on the phone.
While searching, Miller eventually spotted a silver Audi drive by and park in the driveway of a nearby home. Miller contacted Bagwell, confirmed his ID and noted the front end of his car was damaged and appeared to be smoking.
Bagwell's eyes were red and glassy, according to the Sheriff's Office. He also reportedly had slow movements, slurred speech and poor balance. He also denied drinking alcohol despite the smell of alcohol coming from his breath.
Miller tried to check Bagwell's eyes but he didn't follow directions, according to the Sheriff's Office. Additional tests weren't attempted due to Bagwell's obvious lack of balance.
Bagwell again denied drinking alcohol but agreed to a voluntary portable breath test, during which he blew a .272.
Miller also saw damage consistent with the crash described by the victim and that the two right-side tires on Bagwell's car were gone entirely. The wheels were also damaged, indicating he'd driven on them for a while.
Bagwell was booked into the Spokane County Jail for DUI and hit and run.
