SPOKANE, Wash. -A man was arrested after a drive-by shooting in Spokane Friday morning.
According to Spokane Police, officers had been on an unrelated call about two blocks away when they heard a single gunshot to the northwest. They saw a vehicle leaving the area on Pacific Avenue, approaching Division Street immediately after the shot.
Officers stopped 52-year-old Gillis Jackson on Highway 2 at S Russell Road. He was arrested for gun and drug related offenses, according to police.
A bullet was recovered from the sidewalk on Pacific Avenue between Browne Street and State Street. Police say it appeared Jackson had an argument with a woman before he fired the gun. The woman was not found and does not appear to have been hit by the bullet.
Police say Jackson has numerous felony convictions in several states including 2nd-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, and forgery. He was also found in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroine.
Jackson was booked into the Spokane County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, drive-by shooting and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Officers would like to speak to the woman who had been in Jackson's car, and may have been the victim of a fist degree assault. They're encouraging her to reach out to the police department by contacting a patrol officer or calling (509)456-2233.