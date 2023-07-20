MEAD, Wash. — The suspected driver of a dump truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon was located, according to Washington State Patrol.
A bicyclist was killed Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a dump truck near the Yoke's in Mead.
The Washington State Patrol is searching for the suspect's vehicle, a white dump truck with gray lettering, which likely has parts of a bicycle stuck to it.
A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol couldn't share more information beyond what the patrol wrote on Twitter.
Updated: July 20 at 2 p.m.