SPOKANE, Wash. - Steven Bronowski, wanted in the deadly shooting of Ammar Johnson, has been arrested in another state and awaits extradition to Spokane, according to SPD.
Last Updated on March 21 at 3:30 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for your help finding 56-year-old Steven Blain Bronowski Sr., who's a suspect in the death of 28-year-old Ammar Johnson on March 2.
Right now, Bronowski Sr. has arrest warrants for second degree murder, assault and drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of West 7th Avenue.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.