SPOKANE, Wash. - Steven Bronowski, wanted in the deadly shooting of Ammar Johnson, has been arrested in another state and awaits extradition to Spokane, according to SPD.

Last Updated on March 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for your help finding 56-year-old Steven Blain Bronowski Sr., who's a suspect in the death of 28-year-old Ammar Johnson on March 2.

Right now, Bronowski Sr. has arrest warrants for second degree murder, assault and drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of West 7th Avenue.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!