SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect in the fatal shooting of Douglas Brant, a nurse with Providence Home Health, has had his charge raised to first-degree murder, up from the second-degree murder charge he was facing previously.
33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested on skis on Dec. 2 following a day of searching the Sunset Hills area after shooting his grandmother's in-home care nurse. Chandler had not previously known who Brant was, and testimony from grandmother indicates the shooting happened without provocation around an hour into her first visit from Brant to discuss her care plan and medication.
Chandler was held on a $1,000,000 bond set by Spokane County District Court due to fears he would not appear for summons. When the case was moved to Superior Court, the bond was carried over.
Chandler is set to appear in court again on Jan. 20, 2023 for a stay hearing.
The Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) will hold a candlelight vigil for Brant, honoring his dedication and service, and coming together in strength for all nurses who face violence on the job.
The vigil will be held in the Grand Ballroom at DoubleTree by Hilton at 322 N. Spokane Falls Ct. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.