Suspect in hospital after multi-car crash involving WSP Trooper

Washington State Patrol Investigators are at Argonne and East Upriver Driver following a pursuit that ended in a multiple vehicle crash involving a trooper patrol car.
At least two cars came to rest on a grassy corner near a home with a third coming to a rest in the middle of the road ending the pursuit.
Officials on scene told KHQ crews that the suspect was transported to the hospital.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.