SPOKANE, Wash. - A second suspect was arrested in a kidnapping and robbery scheme after a SWAT situation at a South Hill home on Thursday.
According to Spokane Police Department, the man's arrest follows a woman's arrest on July 21 for her role in an alleged scheme to lure and rob victims.
SPD said the woman would connect with men online and in-person under the false pretense of a date and, in one case, seeking a ride home. The victims would be lured to the couple's apartment in the Gonzaga area, where the man would rob them with a replica or actual firearm. In one case, SPD said the couple forced a victim to take them to an ATM for cash.
On Aug. 3, SWAT and negotiators surrounded a house on the 4300 block of south Martin St. on the South Hill. After around an hour, the man, a four-time convicted felon, surrendered and was arrested without incident.
Both suspects were booked into Spokane County Jail on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree kidnapping.