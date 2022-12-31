MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The attorney for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November, said his client does not plan to contest his extradition.
Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar, who is defending Kohberger, made the announcement in a written statement on the Monroe County Bar Association's website.
LaBar's prepared statement indicated Kohberger was confident he would be exonerated upon returning to Idaho.
"Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” LaBar stated.
LaBar highlighted that Kohberger is still a suspect and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence," LaBar wrote. "He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion."
NonStop Local's Bradley Warren spoke with a spokeswoman with the Pennsylvania Court system, who told him there would still have to be an extradition hearing. That is set for Jan. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PST.