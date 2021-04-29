UPDATE: 4/29/21 AT 3:30 PM
33-year-old Jesse Jenkins, accused in the robbery of three local banks last week, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday in Spokane County.
Jenkins is accused and charged with robbing three banks, starting in Post Falls and making his way to Spokane over the course of five days. Court documents highlight various witness testimony, describing tattoos and evidence connecting Jenkins to the crime.
In each case, witnesses describe the suspect demanding the bank tellers put money into a black 'Tulallip Casino' bag. Witnesses also remember seeing eye and arm tattoos on the suspect.
More witness testimony described a white 2007 Chevy Silverado truck as well as the license plate number on the truck. Further investigation found the truck belonged to 39-year-old Shaun Murrell, who was already in jail from a prior robbery on April 20, 2021.
On April 22, Spokane Police Officers stopped the white Chevy truck after noticing similarities in both the description of the truck as well as the dog in the vehicle, which had been described by witnesses as leaving the scene with the suspects. During the stop, enough evidence was gathered to connect the vehicle with the crime, and police arrested the driver, identified as Martin P. Halvorson in association with the crime.
Halvorson admitted to driving the truck to the bank in Post Falls during the robbery. He also admitted to driving the truck to the Seattle area prior to the robbery, which is only 36 miles away from the Tullalip Casino.
On April 27, Spokane Police arrested Jenkins in a bathroom stall after surveillance videos identified his tattoos, connecting his description to the robberies. Jenkins was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree robbery. Jenkins has two prior felony convictions as well as seventeen convictions for non-felony crimes.
Jenkins bond was placed at $250,000, with his arraignment being scheduled for May 11.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4/28/21 AT 1:26 PM
