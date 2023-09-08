SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of shooting two people on North Colton Street Wednesday morning has been connected to another shooting in downtown Spokane.
On Sept. 6 around 3:00 a.m., Spokane police officers responded to a shooting at an encampment in the 6100 block of North Colton Street in northeast Spokane.
As law enforcement arrived on scene two people were shot. Both were transported to the hospital.
One died from their injuries at the hospital while the other is still being treated for non-life threatening inquires.
Later that same day around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near State Street and Pacific Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to the hospital and cis being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The 19-year-old suspect was found around the area and was arrested and taken into custody.
now, Spokane police have connected him to both shootings. He has been charged with murder and assault and is held on $1,000,000 bond.
The investigation for both of these shootings is ongoing.