SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who was shot by Spokane police in October near Cedar Street and 1st Avenue is now being accused of trafficking 15,000 pills believed to contain fentanyl.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested Israel Garcia after he shot at police. At the time of the shooting, Garcia believed he was selling drugs.
On Oct. 16, 2022 SPD and the Drug Enforcement Administration communicated and coordinated with an anonymous source to buy drugs from Garcia.
When SPD arrived on scene of the undercover drug deal, Garcia got out of his car and started shooting at officers. Police fired back and hit Garcia.
A search warrant was served for Garcia's car, where police recovered an additional firearm and 15,000 pills suspected of containing fentanyl.
The pills have been confiscated and sealed for further lab testing.
According to court documents, Israel Garcia is a courier for an unnamed drug supplier. He faces a charge for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
The shooting is continuing to be investigated by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.