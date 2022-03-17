SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect in Pullman cold cases from the early 2000's was arrested in Spokane Thursday at a job site where he worked.
Kenneth Downing, 47, was wanted for a series of home invasions and sexual assaults occurring in Pullman between November 2003 and March 2004.
Pullman police said the arrest was possible through forensic genetic genealogy. Investigators matched DNA with evidence collected at the time the crimes occurred.
Funding for the DNA testing came from the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.
Downing was booked into Whitman County Jail and faces multiple felony charges.