SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of killing another man at the Red Top Hotel in Spokane Valley on Saturday was tracked down by investigators thanks to insight from witnesses and security video, according to probable cause documents in the Spokane County District Court. The new documents also shed light on what led up to the homicide.
Michael Perry, 48, faces second-degree murder charges in district court. He was tracked down by Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday and was booked into Spokane County Jail early Sunday morning.
According to probable cause documents, multiple witnesses at Red Top Motel saw Perry in the building on Saturday, and he was caught on a security camera. Witnesses also heard an argument in the room where the victim was found dead in a shower.
One of the first two people to enter the room following the murder told detectives he had spoken with the victim earlier, after the victim failed to check out on time. According to court documents, the victim told the witness he "wanted to stay another night" and he "just needed to get the money."
The next time the employee checked on the victim's room, he was dead.
With screen captures of the suspect in hand, detectives searched for anyone may have seen him. A detective spoke with employees at the Trent shelter, who told him Perry had a bed there.
After the murder, another witness encountered Perry near the bank of the Spokane River near Felts Field. According to court documents the witness saw smoke coming from the riverbank. When he approached, he found a man burning his clothes.
The man burning clothes said he was "Michael." The witness gave him clothes, and Perry asked him if he could have a ride to the Trent shelter. Later on Saturday, the witness watched the news about the homicide investigation at Red Top Motel, and "began to wonder" if the man he contacted was the suspect. He reached out to police and directed them to where he saw the man.
Detectives tracked Perry down to a street near the Trent shelter where they arrested him. He had blood in his hair and on the back of his head, as well as injuries on his hands. They noticed Perry was wearing different clothes than those seen on video camera, but confirmed his identity by appearance and an ID he was carrying.
Other deputies went to the area by the river where Perry had reportedly burned his clothes and found burned clothes that looked similar to those seen on the suspect in the Red Top Motel security video, among other evidence.
In 2020, Perry was released from prison after serving a 26-year sentence for murder. According to the Washington State Criminal History Database, Perry was convicted of killing someone in Pierce County in 1994.