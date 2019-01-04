Suspect in Spokane Valley robbery identified, warrant issued for arrest

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Police say they have now identified the suspect in a robbery at the Spokane Valley Fred Meyer.
Police said that within hours of the information being shared on social media and by news outlets, Major Crimes Detectives received several tips regarding the suspect's possible identity.
The driver of a vehicle the suspect was seen leaving the area in, voluntarily contacted investigators.
Detectives determined that the driver, who remained cooperative, was unaware of the robbery and had only given a ride to the store at the suspect's request.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Gregory Gillmore, was found in another jurisdiction due to an unrelated incident.
Friday afternoon, Major Crimes Detectives requested a warrant charging Gillmore with 2nd degree robbery. It's anticipated that Gilmore will be returned to Spokane County when appropriate to face the charge.
