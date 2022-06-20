SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A SWAT standoff near the intersection of N. Wilbur and E. Carlisle which began around 8:45 a.m. ended this afternoon when the suspect was safely taken into custody.
Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) said the incident began when a report was made of a domestic violence assault and felony protection order violation at the apartment complex.
Deputies arrived to the scene and attempted to contact the suspect, 42-year-old Kelyn Weiss, but he was uncooperative and appeared to be in crisis.
Continuous visual coverage of the incident was maintained by the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (UAS) team. Crisis Negotiators were called in, with efforts to deescalate the situation continuing for hours. Weiss told officers he was armed and repeatedly threatened to hurt himself or deputies.
After several hours, SWAT members worked to gain Weiss's attention. Issued commands went unheeded, and less-lethan impact munitions were used to subdued Weiss enough for SWAT and K-9 units to take Weiss safely into custody.
The incident is still under investigation. Weiss faces a felony domestic violence order violation and may face additional charges as the investigation continues.