SPOKANE, WA- Spokane Police have released surveillance video and photos of a man suspected of burglary and arson in a fire that happened in the early hours of March 18th at St. Charles Church.
The fire significantly damaged the administrative offices of the church and church school, and forced church services and the school to close. Thankfully, no one was hurt, partially in thanks to an SPD officer who first noticed the fire when he pulled up to the property and began banging on windows and doors to wake anyone who was inside.
After lighting the fire, the suspect walked through neighborhoods in the area tearing up and burning a bible. Pieces of the bible were left on and in multiple vehicles including some in the area of 2300 W. Rockwell and 2600 W. Lacrosse. The suspect was seen wearing a gray and purple respirator while walking around.
Police are asking residents of the area to check any surveillance cameras they may have between the hours of 1:00am and 2:00am on March 18th. If people found items, particularly bible pages or related items, on their vehicles, SPD is asking that they contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
