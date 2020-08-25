Update: August 25, 10:45 a.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Not one but two drive-by shootings were reported in Spokane overnight.
The first happened around midnight near the 600 block of S. Howard Street. Numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene but no vehicles were found. A white sedan was reportedly involved, but police say that has not been confirmed.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the second shooting was reported shortly before 6:00 a.m. in the area of Boone Avenue and Walnut Street.
Officers arrived and confirmed nobody in the area had been hit by gunfire. A shell casing was recovered at the scene and the 911 caller described one of the vehicles involved as a red PT Cruiser.
An officer spotted the PT Cruiser near Division Street and Mission Avenue and started a pursuit, which was authorized due to the crime of violence involving a firearm.
The driver of the car and the other occupants fled after abandoning it in an alley near the 900 block of E. Indiana Avenue. The driver, 29-year-old Roman Shrader, was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
A K9 track was also started for a woman who eventually surrendered without K9 contact.
An empty holster and a firearm were seen inside the car. Officers seized the car as evidence while a search warrant for the firearm is processed.
Other officers found what appeared to be the victim vehicle, a white Impala, in the area of Ash Street and Sharp Avenue. The vehicle appeared to have been hit by a bullet but no one inside had been injured.
Shrader was arrested for drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a police vehicle. Shrader is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from lawfully possessing firearms. He currently has 13 felony convictions in Washington State.
Anyone with information on either drive-by shooting, or anyone with surveillance video, who has not already spoken to law enforcement is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #2020-20148127.
Update: August 25, 10:05 a.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The shooter involved in an early-morning shooting in West Central Spokane has been taken into custody.
Police will be releasing more information about the incident but it didn't appear that anyone was hit in the shooting.
Update: August 25, 6:52 a.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The police presence in the area of Cedar Street and Boone Avenue has cleared and the roadway has reopened.
The investigation into the early-morning shooting remains ongoing.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after shots were fired in West Central Spokane.
According to Police, the shots were exchanged in the area of Cedar Street and Boone Avenue near the Spokane Arena on the morning of Tuesday, August 25.
The area will be closed for at least several more minutes on Tuesday.
Police did not offer comment on whether there was any threat to the public but the investigation remains ongoing.
