KINGSTON, Idaho - A suspect, accused of burglarizing Base Camp Coffee in Kingston, ID, has been arrested in a separate case in the State of Nevada.
The unidentified man was reportedly involved in a police chase from neighboring state, California, according to Shoshone County Captain Jeff Lee.
Apr. 6 just passed 4 a.m., the suspect is seen on security footage at Base Camp Coffee, stealing a cash register.
“When I woke up I didn’t believe it at first and then I called (the manager) and then we both rushed here as fast as we could,” Barista Mazie Burns, said.
In the security footage, you can see a white sedan pulling into the back parking lot with its headlights off. The footage, shortly after, shows the suspect unscrewing the porch light as if he knew exactly where everything was.
“Actually a car drove by and he walked off the porch and then he ended up coming back,” Burns said,
Then he broke into the back door, eventually walking directly to the register and yanking it off the counter. The suspect then proceeded to search for any other items he thought were worth stealing. While all of this was going on, you can see him puffing on a lit cigarette.
“He took the whole front register and from talking to the other girls, there was only about $60 in there, so he’ll be pretty disappointed when he opens it,” Brittany Wild, Base Camp Manager, said.
For Wild this was totally out of the ordinary.
“I worked right next door at the gas station for years and I never had an issue out here,” Wild said,
And for the baristas, it's an uncanny feeling coming back to a place where they feel at ease.
“This is our second home and now we feel really uncomfortable being here. It’s a little bit eerie. Seeing him inside where we’re so comfortable makes us feel very uncomfortable,” Burns said.
No word on what exactly happened in Nevada quite yet or if he’ll be facing charges in Idaho.