SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect responsible for a deputy-involved shooting that led to an hours-long standoff on Spokane's South Hill in April has been released from the hospital.
49-year-old Jeremy Bausch was booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges stemming from an April 12 investigation.
The day following a welfare check on Bausch, deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office surrounded his home after receiving reports of him threatening people in a Safeway. During the lengthy standoff, brief gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect.
Major Crimes Unit Detectives have been investigating this incident and have probable cause to charge Bausch with second-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of second-degree assault.
On May 5, Bausch was released from the hospital and booked into the Spokane County Jail with a $2 million bond.
The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team continues to investigate this case.