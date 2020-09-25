UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 2:56 P.M.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash . - The man shot by officers outside an Airway Heights motel on Thursday has been identified.
According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 43-year-old Erik Mahoney died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death has been ruled a homicide.
Police said they had been tracking Mahoney following two domestic violence incidents earlier in the week. He was then seen walking through the parking lot of the Bell Motel in Airway Heights carrying a firearm.
There was an exchange of words, after which two officers fired on Mahoney, hitting him an unknown number of times. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
UPDATE: SEPT. 24 AT 8:15 P.M.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The suspect involved in Thursday's officer-involved shooting at an Airway Heights motel has died after being transported to an area hospital.
Police also gave additional information about the domestic violence incidents that led to officers tracking down the suspect at the Bell Motel.
The man had been wanted on two counts of first-degree burglar, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree malicious mischief from two separate incidents involving an ex-girlfriend in northwest Spokane.
The first incident took place on Monday, Sept. 21, during which the suspect fired a round from a firearm in the victim's house. In the second incident on Wednesday, Sept. 23, the man reportedly pistol-whipped the victim.
The suspect also had an unrelated felony Department of Corrections warrant for unlawful imprisonment.
When officers arrived at the motel on Thursday, they visually confirmed the suspect's identity. However, as they were calling in more resources, the suspect was seen walking through the parking lot with a firearm. There was an exchange of words between the officers and the suspect before two officers fired their weapons.
Officers on scene administered first aid until medics arrived and took the suspect to the hospital. Despite the efforts of all involved, the suspect succumbed to his injuries.
Officer involved protocol was enacted and an investigation is underway.
UPDATE: SEPT. 24 AT 6:10 P.M.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A shooting that left one suspect in the hospital reportedly began as a domestic violence incident earlier in the week.
According to Spokane Police, officers had responded to a domestic violence call in Northwest Spokane on Tuesday, Sept. 22, during which a shot had been fired. The suspect from the domestic incident reportedly fled the scene.
On Thursday, officers were able to track the suspect to the Bell Motel off Sunset Highway in Airway Heights. As officers were preparing, the suspect reportedly went into an RV. When he reemerged, officers saw him armed with a pistol.
There was an exchange of words between officers and the man before two officers fired, hitting him an unknown number of times.
The suspect has since been taken to the hospital. He was said to be undergoing surgery in unknown condition.
Officers were said to be wearing body cameras during the incident and the footage will be reviewed as the investigation continues. No officers were hurt during the incident.
UPDATE: SEPT. 24 AT 5:57 P.M.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - According to Spokane Police, a man shot by officers on Thursday evening had been armed.
Police said they'd been tracking the man for several days before finding him at the Bell Motel off Sunset Highway on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The man was reportedly armed when police made contact with him. Officers fired, striking the suspect.
The man has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have shot a suspect near NW Auto Solutions on Sunset Highway.
It's not clear what lead up to the shooting or the condition of the person that was shot.
No officers were injured.
KHQ has a crew on scene gathering more information
